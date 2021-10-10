-
Join Wayne Craig with Visit Lodi and Kristina Swanson, executive director of the San Joaquin County Historical Society & Museum and Phillip Merlo,…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Lodi, California, where he visits with Markus and Liz Bokisch at Bokisch Vineyards. Proclaimed the 2019 Winery of…
The Panella family has been farming in the Lodi region since the 1930s. Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conservation with Heather and Dan Panella,…
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Lodi, California, where he visits with two-time James Beard Award-winning chef Bradley Ogden. Chef Ogden came…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Lodi wine pioneers, Heather Pyle-Lucas and David Lucas, at their historic ZinStar Vineyards. The Lucas’ have been…
Pietro’s has been a favorite with Lodi, California locals since the Italian eatery for three decades. Family owned by Jim and Annette Murdaca, I stopped…
The wine label, Seven Deadly Zins, produced by Michael David Winery was instrumental in putting Lodi, California on the map as a world-class producer of…
A visit with Roger Rehmke, owner of Lodi Beer Company located in the heart of downtown Lodi, California. In addition to his passion as a brewmaster,…
Vern Vierra grew up on the family farm in Acampo, California near Lodi. Vierra opened St. Jorge Winery in 2009, named in honor of his grandfather.…
Lodi, California’s Mayor Mark Chandler talks about Lodi’s 150-year history as a premier grape growing region. Chandler shares insights on “Lodi Rules”…