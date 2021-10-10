-
San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon is stepping down on September 26, and now the search is on for who will fill her seat — or take a City Council seat —…
San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon said she's leaving her position as mayor in a month to pursue a new career opportunity.In a news conference Thursday,…
Six San Luis Obispo city council candidates answer questions posed by the KCBX newsroom, Pismo Beach residents decide their next mayor and a bed tax. We…
Like in several Central Coast cities this election, Pismo Beach residents are deciding on the next mayor, two or more city council seats and a tax…
The city of Santa Maria has grown considerably in the last two decades. With more than 100,000 residents, it is the largest city, both in population and…
As the Black Lives Matter movement continues nationwide and locally, the mayor of Paso Robles has launched a diversity panel to address issues with…
San Luis Obispo’s mayor and city council will get a substantial pay raise next year. The council voted unanimously this week to bring salaries up to the…
Founder of San Luis Obispo's Mission Plaza and former San Luis Obispo Mayor Kenneth "Ken" Schwartz died Saturday. He was 94.Schwartz was a long-time…
As of the latest unofficial election results published early Wednesday morning, Heidi Harmon is on her way to winning another two-year term as mayor of…
In the city of San Luis Obispo, three candidates appear on the ballot for mayor: Heidi Harmon, Keith Gurnee, and Donald Hedrick.KCBX News contributor…