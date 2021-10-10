Mayor Helene Schneider

-
From the moment Central Coast Congresswoman Lois Capps announced her plans to retire at the end of this term, candidates looking to fill her spot began to…
Santa Barbara's Charles E. Meyer Desalination Plant is approved to reopen after nearly 20 years of sitting idle. The Santa Barbara City Council voted…
The race for Rep. Lois Capps' 24th District congressional seat is likely to be an expensive one by the time we get to November 2016. The candidates are…
Santa Barbara's popular State Street was designated Wednesday as one of the ten best streets in the nation by the American Planning Association (APA).Each…
The City of Santa Barbara will not work to overturn a recent court ruling denying local law enforcement's years-long push for a city-wide gang…