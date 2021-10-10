-
Boo Mitchell carries on the legacy of his father, Willie Mitchell, as a producer of chart-topping record hits. One of Boo Mitchell’s proudest achievements…
Memphis, Tennessee, native Booker T. Jones started playing the piano as a toddler, and began singing in his church choir as a six year-old. With the…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Faith Morris, chief marketing and external affairs officer at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis,…
Come along with correspondent Tom Wilmer as he explores current facets of Memphis, Tenneesee.Milton Howery, public relations manager with Memphis Tourism,…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Memphis, Tennessee, where he visits the Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum with John Doyle, director of the Smithsonian…
The story of Soulsville and Stax Museum of American Soul Music in MemphisA 60-year run at Royal Studios in Memphis--recording hits with 1960s vacuum-tube…
Tim Sampson Communications Director for the Soulsville Foundation talks about the Stax Museum of American Soul Music, the genesis of “Soulsville”, the…
A journey of discovery at the brand new Elvis Presley’s Memphis Entertainment Complex and 400-room Guest House with Gary Hahn, Vice President of Marketing…
A visit at the Memphis Music Hall of Fame Museum with Executive Director John Doyle in downtown Memphis, Tennessee. The museum showcases the story of…