Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Exploring the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel, Memphis, TN

By Tom Wilmer
Published January 16, 2023 at 8:23 AM PST
National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel, Memphis, TN

The Lorraine Motel where Martin Luther King Jr., was assassinated on April 4, 1968 serves today as the powerful anchor of the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee.

March 3rd 1968 Martin Luther King delivered his last speech at the Mason Temple in Memphis, Tennessee. The next day, April 4th 1968--Martin Luther King was assassinated at the Loraine Motel in Memphis.

Room 306 t the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, TN where Martin Luther King was assassinated

Twenty three years later, the National Civil Rights Museum was unveiled and it has continued unabated to showcase and teach the history and legacy of civil rights--from the arrival of the first slaves on the shores of America to lynchings, sit-ins, the Freedom Riders, Rosa Parks in Birmingham, Brown Vs. Board of Education and the perpetuation of Jim Crow today.

This show was originally recorded January 15, 2018 and is re-shared as a Best-of-the-Best Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Podcast.

