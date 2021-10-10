-
The U.S. Department of Justice recognizes mental illness as a major issue among inmates. In 2015, the Stepping Up Initiative was formed to help reduce the…
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected day-to-day life for nearly everyone around the world, and negatively affected many people’s mental health. For people…
The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus is stressful to the community in numerous ways. Individuals may have fear and anxiety about catching the virus for…
An all-volunteer nonprofit focused on supporting those with mental illness and their families is expanding into Santa Maria. The National Alliance on…
Bishop Street Studios is a unique project that takes a step towards solving the much larger community and state-wide housing crisis by focusing on…
One-third of San Luis Obispo County jail inmates have mental illness, and half the jail population is either homeless or doesn’t have stable housing on…
For years, Diane Shinstock watched her adult son deteriorate on the streets. Suffering from severe schizophrenia, he slept under stairwells and bushes,…
A building abandoned for decades in one San Luis Obispo community could soon be restored as supportive housing for people with mental illness.The building…