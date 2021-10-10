-
The Monterey County Board of Supervisors tried to clear up any misunderstandings about the timing and rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations this week. At its…
-
Primary election day is fast approaching. In Monterey County, there is only one race being contested for the county board of supervisors. Four people are…
-
For Central Coast renters, this holiday season may turn bleak as many receive eviction notices. A new state law aims to protect tenants, particularly from…
-
It's a busy week in Central Coast local government, with Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara county supervisors meeting Tuesday with full agendas.…
-
This week in local government around the Central Coast: Camp 4; a new SLO county administrator; and a months-old agreement among San Luis Obispo County’s…
-
This week in Central Coast county government: the Santa Barbara County board of supervisors is expected to vote on medical cannabis regulations.The board…
-
The Monterey County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution Tuesday to support California’s “Dreamers” and recipients of the federal Deferred Action on…
-
A main focus at Tuesday’s San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting will concern groundwater basins and alleged violations of state law by some…
-
In local government this week, Monterey County officials are slated to make decisions related to the new county jail expansion project. The $89 million…
-
In Central Coast local government this week, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors is slated to approve a $22.7 million dollar contract with Avila…