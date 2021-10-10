-
Travel Correspondent, Tom Wilmer reports from the Heartland of America, where he explores cool things to do and see in Nebraska with Lisa Burke, Executive…
-
The iconic windmill has been a part of western landscape since the mid 1800s.Tanya Meadows at the American Wind and Power Center in Lubbock, Texas, and…
-
Sandhill Cranes migrate north every spring and make a stop in Central Nebraska. Shows such as CBS Sunday Morning have covered their flight in previous…
-
Carol Schlegel says, “They’re whimsical, charming and fascinating—the elusive Greater Prairie Chickens strut their stuff in a spectacular show every…
-
The Knight Museum is a showcase of life in Northwestern Nebraska’s Sandhills country from prehistoric days, through pioneer life, the advent of the…
-
Western Nebraska is graced with tall sandstone bluffs and outcroppings. Chimney Rock National Historic Site in Bayard, Nebraska includes an interpretive…
-
Every spring 80 percent of the world’s Sandhill Cranes descend on the Platte River Valley for a refueling stop before continuing their annual northward…
-
The Wild West lives on in North Platte, Nebraska. History comes alive at the Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park. David Fudge, NEBRSAKAlandDays’…
-
National Arbor Day is the last Friday in April. Travel correspondent Tom Wilmer takes us to the home of the Arbor Day Foundation in Nebraska City to learn…