-
The City of San Luis Obispo has increased the fee to park downtown, and will be decreasing the hours of free street parking in the next couple of weeks.…
-
The City of San Luis Obispo is planning for the reopening of its facilities in the coming months.City Manager Derek Johnson outlined a way forward for the…
-
The City of San Luis Obispo will start construction in 2022 on a $2.5 million bicycle and pedestrian project after receiving a major grant.The project,…
-
If you’ve parked your car in Downtown San Luis Obispo over the last week, you may have noticed new multi-space pay stations are now installed in the…
-
On this week's Issues & Ideas, we meet a Cal Poly aerospace engineering professor who has designed aircraft that hold nine world speed records. He's part…
-
This week the San Luis Obispo city council voted unanimously to update the city’s zoning rules. In a five-hour meeting Tuesday night, the council approved…
-
The City of Morro Bay wants to hear from local residents about whether a law regarding the storage of boats and RVs should be enforced or dropped from the…
-
A record number of passengers are taking San Luis Obispo transit this month. Ridership numbers are up eight percent for SLO Transit establishing and…
-
Finding a parking space in downtown Santa Barbara just got easier. The city went live with a free online tool Monday that shows you in real-time how many…
-
The City of Goleta is preparing for the upcoming Halloween weekend by cracking down on parking in neighborhoods adjacent to Isla Vista.City leaders say…