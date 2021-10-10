-
It's been a long time without live theatre, and there's nothing else like it. To celebrate the return of live theatre to our lives, host Elizabeth Barrett…
-
Last spring the pandemic brought the world - and the performing arts - to a halt. But after months with the lights out, innovation, patience and…
-
In the Central Coast city of Santa Maria, there is a community college-based conservatory that teaches students everything they need to pursue a…
-
Theater allows us to step into a different world, to experience life through a unique lens, and sometimes to gain a new perspective on our own personal…