-
The Central Coast Economic Recovery Initiative (ERI) partnered with a group of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo students to produce two reports on six potential…
-
Opponents of the Phillips 66 oil-by-rail project celebrated Tuesday after the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted three to one to deny the…
-
On Central Coast county government agendas this week, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will hold a hearing on the Phillips 66 Rail Spur…
-
A date has been set for appeal hearings in the Phillips 66 oil-by-rail plan. In early March, county officials will revisit a proposal by the oil company…
-
Phillips 66 on Wednesday filed an appeal to overturn the denial of its oil-by-rail plan by the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission. On October 5,…
-
The proposal by Phillips 66 to increase the number of trains bringing crude oil to its Santa Maria refinery will not move forward with a recommendation by…
-
A decision on the proposal to increase the number of trains capable of delivering oil to the Phillips 66 refinery just west of Nipomo will not be made…
-
A plan to increase the number of trains carrying shipments of crude oil along the Central Coast is on hold until at least late September.Phillips 66 wants…
-
The final ruling on whether Phillips 66 can increase the number of oil shipments by train along the Central Coast is expected to be made in the coming…
-
UPDATE: Thursday, February 25, 2016The public hearing over whether Phillips 66 can increase the number of oil shipments by train along the Central Coast…