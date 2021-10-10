Playing With Food

-
In this edition of "Beyond the Furrows", our series covering farmworkers on the Central Coast, we'll introduce you to Maria. She's been on an 18 year…
In our series “Beyond the Furrows”, KCBX’s Francisco Martinez introduces us to a local farmworker who came to the U.S. from Oaxaca Mexico; her dream is to…
On this edition of Issues & ideas, you’ll hear about the UC Santa Barbara marine scientists who are currently on an international expedition to help them…
Have you ever been to a fancy reception with wine flowing, an array of canapés made with all manner of produce from the Central Coast, charcuterie…
KCBX's Greta Mart speaks with San Luis Obispo County top election official Tommy Gong about what is different in this November 3, 2020 election: the…
Coins go back and forth between consumers and businesses without much notice, but now there are fewer coins in circulation with most people staying at…
The San Luis Obispo County chapter of the NAACP has big plans for the next five years; we share a conversation with the chapter’s leaders. KCBX's Greta…
On this week's Issues and Ideas, there has been a lot of discussion about cannabis grows on the Central Coast, especially when it comes to the plants'…
It’s berry season! The rain is gone; the sun is out; the berries are poppin’. Time to put on the elbow-length leather gloves and wade into the brambles,…
The smell of BBQ, the wafts of smoke, pounding music and a sea of green: it's the pre-game tailgate party at Cal Poly. Where did this American tradition…