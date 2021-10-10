-
As cities across the country grapple with the issue of police responding to mental health and substance abuse crisis related calls, the city of San Luis…
In the past two weeks, the San Luis Obispo Regional Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team has been called in to assist in two separate barricaded…
After months of searching, the City of San Luis Obispo offered its police chief position to Rick Scott, the current assistant police chief in North…
Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham is making a second effort at a bill that would make police misconduct and shooting records public.Cunningham said AB 718…
Police departments across the Central Coast continue to report a rash of thefts involving catalytic converters. That is part of a car’s exhaust system and…
With COVID-19 cases on the rise in SLO County, the city of San Luis Obispo says it’ll be stepping up enforcement to ensure people are complying with…
San Luis Obispo activist and organizer Tianna Arata did not enter a plea during her court appearance Thursday for the criminal charges she is facing,…
For weeks following the death of George Floyd and during the protests that have followed, activists across the country have called on community leaders to…
In a statement issued in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, NAACP's president said, “What we must do now is protest peacefully,…
Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring six people late Saturday night at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area in San Luis…