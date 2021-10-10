-
Products made out of polystyrene and expanded polystyrene (EPS)—commonly known as Styrofoam—will soon be prohibited in all of San Luis Obispo County. A…
-
In mid-July, after several months of Santa Barbara city officials engaging with restaurants and businesses in an effort to reduce waste in the city, the…
-
To-go cups and containers made of expanded polystyrene - otherwise known as Styrofoam - are already banned in all of Monterey County, and in many Central…
-
A ban on polystyrene—known by many as the brand name "Styrofoam"—is set to go into effect soon in the City of San Luis Obispo."I mean I have mixed…
-
An ordinance banning polystyrene in San Luis Obispo passed unanimously at Tuesday night's City Council meeting. A key provision of the ban was modified…
-
An ordinance that would ban polystyrene in San Luis Obispo will go before the city council Tuesday night.If passed, it would ban the use of expanded…
-
San Luis Obispo city staff will move forward with plans on how to implement a Styrofoam use ban, should the council vote to approve one down the road.A…