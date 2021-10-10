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The Santa Barbara City Council is delaying a decision on whether or not to use a new provider for automated license plate reading cameras.
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Our actions online have created a vast trove of information worth billions of dollars. Every time we search, click, shop, watch, send, receive, delete or…
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If a Central Coast lawmaker prevails, students in California public schools may soon be taught how decipher fact-based news from “fake news.” State…
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With all of this talk about privacy, there's been very little said about the irony in demanding a halt to intrusive personal data gathering and our…