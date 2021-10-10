-
The coronavirus pandemic has exposed and intensified systematic racism in many of our institutions. In August the National Urban League reported that…
Hundreds gathered Tuesday at the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse for a Free Tiana Arrata rally. Across the street, a group of counter-protesters formed…
For weeks following the death of George Floyd and during the protests that have followed, activists across the country have called on community leaders to…
In a statement issued in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, NAACP's president said, “What we must do now is protest peacefully,…
Santa Barbara County’s COVID-19 cases now total 1,376, including 895 cases from the correctional complex in Lompoc, a federal prison. The northern part of…
In commemoration of Black History Month, R.A.C.E. Matters SLO has launched a month-long, multimedia, multi-location event series entitled BELONGING, meant…
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, San Luis Obispo County is over 71% white—considerably higher than the statewide percentage of just over 40%. How does…
Broadcast date: 2/2/17Founded on February 12, 1909, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is the nation’s oldest, largest…
Broadcast date: 12/1/16In the homogenous communities of the Central Coast, it can be awkward and uncomfortable to confront matters of racial justice, but…
Broadcast date: 12/15/2014Environmental Lawyer, presidential advisor and author Gus Speth talks about his latest book, Angels by the River. He reflects on…