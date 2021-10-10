-
San Luis Obispo voters have rejected an effort to permanently bar the city from establishing a rental housing inspection program. According to preliminary…
-
August 22 is the last day of San Luis Obispo’s special election for Measure B-17. All vote-by-mail ballots must be turned in by 8 p.m. Measure B-17 asks…
-
A local renter and treasurer of SLO Voice, the ballot committee in favor of Measure B-17, is alleging San Luis Obispo's mayor, city council and city…
-
At its March 21 meeting, the San Luis Obispo City Council will look at options regarding the Rental Housing Inspection Program. Last week, the council…
-
Thursday evening, the City of San Luis Obispo is holding a town hall meeting on the city’s Rental Housing Inspection Program. The nearly two-year old…