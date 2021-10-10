Road maintenance

-
Downtown SLO under construction for improvement projects; officials urge public to prepare for delays and parking disruptionsDowntown San Luis Obispo visitors and people who work in the area are encouraged to allow for extra time arriving and leaving the city’s core, as two city projects are underway to improve road conditions as well as pedestrian and cyclist safety.
-
