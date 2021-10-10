-
San Luis Obispo’s mayor and city council will get a substantial pay raise next year. The council voted unanimously this week to bring salaries up to the…
-
A new survey shows Santa Barbara is one of only two U.S. cities where women earn over ten percent more than men on average.Financial advisory firm…
-
California State University (CSU) faculty members took their salary concerns to the institution's main headquarters on Tuesday. A group of an estimated…
-
The president of Cal Poly will get a two percent raise following a vote Tuesday by the CSU Board of Trustees. The salary increase for University…
-
Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong held a listening session with faculty members Thursday afternoon in an effort to stem growing anger over wages, and…
-
Cal Poly faculty members can expect a boost in salary, according to a letter sent out Thursday by President Jeffery Armstrong.In it, he says $2.5 million…
-
The union representing teachers in the Lucia Mar School District now have authorization to initiate a strike, should negotiations reach that point.The…
-
Teachers in San Luis Obispo County's Lucia Mar School District are preparing to show their frustration Tuesday night over a contract salary issue.Their…