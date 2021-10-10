-
The teen accused of threatening an Atascadero elementary school with a chemical weapon back in September will be tried as an adult.The San Luis Obispo…
Slightly more than a month after a threat temporarily closed down an Atascadero grade school, investigators now say they have a suspect in custody. San…
A Central Coast elementary school is officially opening its doors for classes Monday after nearly two weeks of closure. The San Gabriel Elementary School…
Investigators are still evaluating the scene at an Atascadero elementary school, after threatening letters and a hazardous package were left on campus…
UPDATE: The Atascadero Unified School District is preparing for students and staff to return to one of their elementary schools. San Gabriel Elementary…
NEW UPDATE: See updated story hereUPDATE: 5:47 p.m.The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is just one of several agencies investigating a bomb threat…