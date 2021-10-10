San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department

-
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office served a new search warrant in the ongoing Kristin Smart investigation March 15 at the Arroyo Grande home of…
The San Luis Obispo Police Department has released drone video footage of a Tuesday night Black Lives Matter protest, asking for information about a…
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson asked county officials this summer for an additional $3.55 million dollars in general fund money to cover…
A San Luis Obispo city employee convicted of brutally knocking out a woman and repeatedly punching her companion in a bar will be allowed to serve his…
In January, a new statewide police transparency law—SB 1421—went into effect, mandating police records be made public in cases of sustained findings…
San Luis Obispo County’s legal counsel announced this week the U.S. Department of Justice will conduct an independent investigation into the medical and…
The KCBX Central Coast Curious project provides you the opportunity to ask the KCBX News team questions about the Central Coast. We posted a Central Coast…
Thursday marked the twenty-first anniversary of the disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart. Smart, who was a freshman at the time, went missing…
A 60-year-old inmate at the San Luis Obispo County Jail died in the early morning hours Thursday. It’s the second irregular inmate death since the start…
UPDATE: September 14, 2016 at 5:15 p.m.The Coroner's Unit of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office released Wednesday the identity of the man found…