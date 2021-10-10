-
San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre (SLO REP) is opening its doors June 18 for the first time since it closed for the pandemic in March 2020. The theater…
-
The California Department of Public Health released new guidelines for outdoor seated live events and performances that went into effect April 1.The new…
-
On March 5, the State of California announced outdoor concerts and events can resume with modifications and safety precautions.The performing arts…
-
This summer during the Black Lives Matter protests, the city of San Luis Obispo created a diversity task force, with a goal of making the city more…
-
On this episode of Issues and Ideas, we learn more of the history behind Bakersfield's Noriega Hotel, which recent closed its doors for good. A…
-
The Central Coast is known for its many gifted artists—across the spectrum of mediums and disciplines—who choose to live and create here. Via Zoom, we…
-
A recent New York Times article named the San Luis Obispo Mission and Bubblegum Alley as “the top tourist draws in San Luis Obispo.” Local arts groups…
-
In May, one of region’s premier theater companies announced a major rebranding. It’s no longer the San Luis Obispo Little Theatre - the company’s new name…