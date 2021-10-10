-
San Luis Obispo County is loosening some of its COVID-19 requirements and is now operating in the state’s less restrictive red tier.County Health Officer…
-
The record $89.5 billion education budget Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled Friday includes $2 billion in grants aimed at nudging schools to reopen classrooms…
-
As some students struggle with remote learning, Central Coast parents have started a group urging the reopening of schools for all grade levels. More than…
-
Businesses across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties are being asked to close once again after California’s governor "pulled the emergency brake"…
-
As many schools throughout the state remain shuttered due to COVID-19, San Luis Obispo County public schools are allowing more students for in-person…
-
While most local students started the 2020/2021 school year with online learning, 13 private elementary schools around San Luis Obispo County have been…
-
UNESCO recently reported 192 countries had closed schools and colleges around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting more than 90% of the…
-
It’s been seven weeks since Central Coast schools closed in-person classrooms and began teaching students virtually. The change was radical and…
-
Host Fred Munroe speaks with guests from the Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation. They discuss their work of providing children access to a variety of arts…
-
Local food grown, caught, raised, or produced, and then consumed in our region provides the highest quality product for the best possible nutrition. That…