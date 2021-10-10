-
On this episode of Issues & Ideas, we learn about the threat to California’s underwater kelp forests, and the Central Coast kelp forest “guardian” — the…
-
On this episdoe of Issues & Ideas, San Luis Obispo author Nicholas Belardes talks about growing up in Bakersfield and going to a high school steeped in…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court has denied to hear a case aiming to restrict where California sea otters can swim and live, a situation that has fishermen pitted…
-
Protections for sea otters in the Santa Barbara Channel are being maintained following a recent ruling by a Federal Judge.The ruling maintains a 2012…
-
California Sea Otters are among the threatened species fighting for their right to live. Their most staunch ally is the 'Friends of the Sea Otter'…