-
One of the candidates running for the 3rd District San Luis Obispo County Supervisor seat is dropping out of the race. Pismo Beach Mayor Shelly…
-
The State Water Board announced Tuesday that is prepared to distribute $625 million for water recycling projects throughout the state, including a few…
-
Another candidate is adding her name to the 2016 race for San Luis Obispo County's District 3 Supervisor Seat, which includes portions of San Luis Obispo,…
-
A requested recount now confirms the original vote totals in the race for Mayor of Pismo Beach, where a two vote margin determined incumbent Shelly…
-
UPDATE: Friday, Nov. 14, 2015 at 6:10 p.m. With no remaining ballots left to be counted, Incumbent Pismo Beach Mayor Shelly HIgginbotham is declared the…