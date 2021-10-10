-
The landscape of vacation rentals in Paso Robles is changing as the city establishes new rules, after a few years of vocal complaints from some homeowners…
A task force charged with coming up with new rules regarding vacation rentals in Paso Robles has wrapped up its work, at least for the time being. On…
The city of Paso Robles is going back to the drawing board when it comes to regulating short-term rentals. The city council passed an urgency ordinance…
City officials in Paso Robles are holding a public hearing on short-term rentals available via websites such as Airbnb and VRBO. For the past year, a task…