-
With music venues closed and COVID-19 restrictions in place, musicians have been out of work for months. Now local musicians are circulating a petition,…
-
The San Luis Obispo Planning Commission is reviewing a request by a local brewery to allow live indoor and outdoor entertainment near the airport. SLO…
-
A landmark business in downtown San Luis Obispo is preparing to expand its operation to the outskirts of town. SLO Brew now has plans for both a new…
-
Rock legend Neil Young played some of his old favorites and some new sets during a surprise sold-out performance last night at SLO Brew in downtown San…