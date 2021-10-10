-
Update: 05/11/21 12:30p.m.San Luis Obispo Police have released the names of the officers involved in an active shooting incident on Monday, May…
-
After months of searching, the City of San Luis Obispo offered its police chief position to Rick Scott, the current assistant police chief in North…
-
Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham is making a second effort at a bill that would make police misconduct and shooting records public.Cunningham said AB 718…
-
During a Feb. 16 meeting, San Luis Obispo City council discussed findings of a recent After-Action Report about a June Black Lives Matter protest where…
-
With COVID-19 cases on the rise in SLO County, the city of San Luis Obispo says it’ll be stepping up enforcement to ensure people are complying with…
-
Hundreds gathered Tuesday at the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse for a Free Tiana Arrata rally. Across the street, a group of counter-protesters formed…
-
Over the span of less than a month, the city of San Luis Obispo spent over a quarter million dollars to police recent demonstrations in response to the…