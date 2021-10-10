-
A California lawmaker is proposing new legislation that focuses on how much people pay and save on their electricity bills when they invest in rooftop…
The County of San Luis Obispo just completed a major solar energy project at the County Operations Center on April 20.The project is expected to help save…
More than 77,000 people have been displaced by the CZU Lightning Complex Fire, and in Santa Cruz County, that’s put a strain on shelter capacity. People…
Local politicians, public school representatives, and solar and offshore wind energy company officials gathered in Avila Beach Monday to mark the…
Broadcast date: 3/8/2018SunWork Renewable Energy Projects is a small 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to help make solar more affordable and widespread…
San Luis Obispo's California Polytechnic University is installing a 4.5 megawatt solar farm. The farm is being constructed on 18 acres of agricultural…
Over the past few years, Paso Robles has started to build up its municipal solar energy infrastructure, after the 2013 adoption of the city's Climate…
The finishing touches are being put on a state-of-the-art, energy-efficient home that's being built on the Cal Poly campus.The 1,000-square-foot "INhouse"…
A large solar farm proposed for agriculture land near the line between Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties can now move forward following a deal over…
Green energy—and the definition of that would depend on who you talk to—is a growing part of the Central Coast economy. Solar energy in particular has…