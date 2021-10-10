-
The history and science of the Great Lakes maritime world is showcased at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc. Set appropriately on the shoreline…
Join Margaret Lockwood and her husband Allin Walker who have been involved in the Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin art scene for more than 25 years. Their new…
Join nationally known artists Stephanie Trenchard and Jeremy Popelka in their Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin studio for a conversation with correspondent Tom…
Boat building has been a part of Sturgeon Bay’s fabric since the 1830s. During the first and second World Wars, hundreds of Naval and support vessels,…
A visit with Vicki Wilson, founder of Wisconsin’s Door County Coffee and Tea Company. Ms. Wilson’s business, in addition to serving more than 100…
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with JJ Malvitz, the owner of JJ’s Guide Service for an exploration of the culture of Sturgeon Bay ice fishing…