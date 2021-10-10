-
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and the 8th leading cause of death in San Luis Obispo County. This past week the County of…
-
September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness month. Knowing how to recognize, address and talk about stressors, mental health, loss and grief; is…
-
If we can't talk about it how can we make it better? September is Suicide Awareness and Prevention month - so it's time to have the conversation about one…
-
Broadcast date: 10/02/2014According to the CDC, with over 38,000 people dying by suicide in the U.S. each year, the numbers of deaths from suicide now…
-
Broadcast date: 8/26/14It's a painful part of the human journey that we don't like to face or talk about, yet our silence is part of the problem. How can…
-
Suicide rates in the U.S. are rising sharply. In her book, Stay: A History of Suicide and the Philosophies Against It, poet and historian, Jennifer…
-
This week Kris Kington Barker talks with Tony Huffaker, Director of Counseling for Hospice of San Luis Obispo County. Tony discusses the upcoming…