-
Pharmacies at a few local grocery stores are now offering antibody testing, but the efficacy of the tests is still in question. If you think you may have…
-
Stores like Vons, Albertsons and Pavilions—including ten locations throughout the Central Coast—are now selling at-home COVID-19 tests. People can now…
-
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County has slowed in recent days, say county health officials, but they are urging people with…
-
Scientists at Cal Poly are headed back to the drawing board after a semi-successful test this afternoon of a space craft prototype known as a LightSail.…
-
The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services will conduct its annual test of the Diablo Canyon Early Warning System on Saturday.The siren tests…