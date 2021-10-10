-
Work is underway on a local passenger rail project. It will create commuter train service from Salinas.The project has been in the works for more than two…
The California gas tax that took effect on November 1 is raising money for transportation projects across the state. Cities, towns and counties are…
Over the past five years, nearly 30 people have died on the train tracks running through San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.Many of these…
A controversial plan to ship oil by train to the Phillips 66 Santa Maria Refinery will be the topic of a public discussion Wednesday night in Grover…