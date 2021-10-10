-
Students and faculty from across the California State University (CSU) system gathered at the state capitol in Sacramento Wednesday, with the goal of…
-
On Wednesday, April 4th, California State University students along with faculty and elected officials gathered on the steps of the capitol in Sacramento.…
-
California's community college system wants to boost the number of low-income students taking advantage of the state's free tuition option. To get the…
-
Cal Poly students are planning a protest rally for this coming Monday in concert with students on several other CSU campuses. It's part of an organized…
-
The University of California is putting a cap on the number of out-of-state students that can attend certain campuses next year. This new rule will not…
-
UPDATE: Nov. 20, 2014 at 6:33 p.m.The University of California Board of Regents voted 14 to 7 Thursday to adopt a resolution allowing for up to a 5…