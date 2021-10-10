-
How safe is using - or driving for - ride hailing companies on the Central Coast? In the wake of recent arrests of alleged Uber drivers for rape and…
The ride-sharing company Uber received clearance late last week to begin pick-up operations at the San Luis Obispo Airport (SBP).The County said Uber…
The owner of a locally-based cab company is pulling out of the City of San Luis Obispo saying he can no longer compete with Uber's ride-sharing…
It’s no secret in San Luis Obispo that catching a cab can have its challenges. In response, a number of companies are stepping in to fill what many see as…