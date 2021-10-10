-
In a blow to the future of a post-Diablo Canyon Central Coast economy, Vandenberg Air Force Base (VAFB) appears to have lost a bid to become the new…
-
Military fire crews, with help from Santa Barbara County Fire, are fighting a brush fire that has sparked at Vandenberg Air Force Base. As of Wednesday…
-
The United States military launched a ballistic missile Thursday morning from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc. It’s the second U.S. test of a missile…
-
Thousands of small objects are currently orbiting Earth, and while some are working satellites, a lot are junk. Cal Poly state university in San Luis…
-
The United States Armed Forces just created the first Combined Space Operations Center. For short, it’s called CSpOC (think “See Spock”). It’s a…
-
UPDATE 8/2/17 9:26 a.m.: The missile launched at 2:10 a.m., said the 30th Space Wing Public Affairs office. To watch the video, click here.The U.S.…
-
UPDATE: Thursday, 12:38 p.m.Vandenberg Air Force Base announced late Thursday morning that its beaches would resume normal operations because "the Tsunami…
-
Lompoc City Council members are expected to vote Tuesday, May 19, on a proposed multi-million dollar space center near Vandenberg Air Force Base.…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear a free speech case brought by longtime Vandenberg Air Force Base protester Dennis Apel.The Court issued a short…
-
NASA's new Soil Moisture Active Passive (SMAP) satellite, launched from Vandenberg on January 31, 2015, has already sent back its first global maps.The…