-
Friday marked the anniversary of the Refugio Oil Spill. On May 19, 2015, a two-foot-diameter underground pipeline named Line 901 ruptured near Santa…
-
The energy company Venoco announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company told the California State Lands Commission it no longer has the…
-
An oil company with a significant presence in the Santa Barbara Channel is skipping a $13.7 million interest payment due this week. Venoco Inc. said…
-
The Mission and State article The Student who took on Venoco raises questions about the notion of unauthorized acid use and disposal in oil extraction.We…