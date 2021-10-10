-
Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Mike Pence squared off in the vice-presidential debate Tuesday night.NPR's politics team, with help from reporters and…
Cuesta Community College has served San Luis Obispo County for over 50 years. Marisa Waddell talks with Vice President Toni Sommer about the college’s…
Vice President Joe Biden has issued a special video statement for UC Santa Barbara's graduating class of 2014, which was sent to all students and some…
Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the Central Coast on Friday and Saturday. He and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, met with teachers from the Santa…