Droughts are nothing new in California, so many wineries have adopted new methods and technologies to prepare for what has already been a very dry…
Where does the Central Coast get its water, our most fundamental of needs? Some comes in the form of rain filling up local reservoirs; some from the State…
In a move that surprised many, Santa Barbara County officials have struck down a controversial and long-planned update to the county’s winery ordinance.…
The Santa Barbara County wine industry will get another chance to address lawmakers regarding a proposed set of new rules for wineries and vineyards. A…
This week's heat wave hit during mid-harvest for many local wine-grape growers—one of the Central Coast's top crops.Hot temperatures greatly speed up the…
An annual look at the nation's wine industry was released on Thursday and says this year could show an unusual decline in consumption."While demand for…
Tablas Creek Vineyard in Paso Robles is a 120-acre property that not only grows wine grapes, but houses animals as well. A flock of sheep at Tablas Creek…
When you walk around Tablas Creek vineyard in Paso Robles, there are few obvious signs that California is in one of its worst droughts on record.“It…
Vintners in the Paso Robles Wine Growing Region will now get the chance to be far more specific on their labels as to where their grapes were grown. The…
Not so long ago, the Paso Robles groundwater basin was thought to be practically limitless, at least by pro growth adherents. But times have changed, and…