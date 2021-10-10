-
As peak fire season continues, the possibility of planned power shutoffs throughout the state still looms. Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) says its…
-
A seafood warning issued by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) was expanded Friday to include a wider range of products caught in Santa…
-
UPDATE: Thursday, August 7, 2014 at 4:48 p.m.Vandenberg Air Force Base officials posted Thursday afternoon that the "Boil Water Notice" has been canceled.…
-
UPDATE: May 29, 2014 at 6:12 p.m.The California State Senate passed SB 1000 on a 21 to 13 vote. It's now headed to the Assembly. Original story:There is a…