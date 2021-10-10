-
Three new wine-related bills will officially become law after being approved by the state legislature and getting Governor Newsom’s signature.Each bill…
-
As part of our series focusing on interesting people living and working on the Central Coast, we recently invited a Paso Robles couple to the KCBX studio.…
-
In a move that surprised many, Santa Barbara County officials have struck down a controversial and long-planned update to the county’s winery ordinance.…
-
The Santa Barbara County wine industry will get another chance to address lawmakers regarding a proposed set of new rules for wineries and vineyards. A…