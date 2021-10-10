-
50 agricultural workers receive the COVID-19 vaccine at their workplace in Fresno, which advocates say is the best way to ensure all farmworkers get…
Across the globe, businesses of all sizes are recognizing that supportive policies and practices increase organizational productivity, while also boosting…
Paz Aguilar continued working seven days a week at two fast food restaurants and as a janitor, even as Oakland seemed to be grinding to a halt around…
Are robots coming for California’s jobs?In today’s increasingly automated economy, that’s certainly the fear. Technology has always generated economic…