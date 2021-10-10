World Bicycle Relief

-
On this week’s Issues and Ideas, we talk gun safety and gun violence. As of Monday, December 9, 2019, there have been been 393 mass shootings across the…
-
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with design engineer Will King and director of design engineering Garrett Smith at SRAM’s high-tech bicycle component…
-
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Will King, design engineer at bicycle part manufacturer SRAM’s San Luis Obispo R&D high-tech facility. King talks…
-
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Will King, Design Engineer at SRAM’s San Luis Obispo R&D high-tech bicycle component facility. King talks with Tom…