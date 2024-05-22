The Heat Beat

Extreme heat is considered one of the deadliest climate-related hazards. Even though the Central Coast is known for its moderate climate, projections for the region show an increase in frequency and severity of heat waves in the coming decades.



In this four-part series about extreme heat on the Central Coast, KCBX reporter Beth Thornton speaks with scientists, health experts and local nonprofit organizations about the different ways people can stay safe during high temperatures.



This series is made possible by a grant from the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism.

