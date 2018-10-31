Journeys of Discovery: Biking, kayaking and wine tasting in Lodi

Correspondent Tom Wilmer discovers why USA Today and the Wine Enthusiast both ranked Lodi, California as a world-class wine destination where food, kayaking, and biking are equal allures.

Lodi was awarded Wine Enthusiast’s coveted “Wine Region of the Year” in 2015, and in September 2018, USA Today’s Readers’ Poll awarded Lodi with second place in the Top 10 Best Wine Regions in America.

