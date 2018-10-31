© 2021 KCBX
Travel

Journeys of Discovery: Biking, kayaking and wine tasting in Lodi

KCBX | By Tom Wilmer
Published October 31, 2018 at 12:34 AM PDT
At the Michael & David Winery in Lodi, home of the legendary Seven Deadly Zins wine.
Kayaking in Lodi is a popular pastime.
Nancy Backman, CEO and president of Visit Lodi.
Correspondent Tom Wilmer discovers why USA Today and the Wine Enthusiast both ranked Lodi, California as a world-class wine destination where food, kayaking, and biking are equal allures.

Lodi was awarded Wine Enthusiast’s coveted “Wine Region of the Year” in 2015, and in September 2018, USA Today’s Readers’ Poll awarded Lodi with second place in the Top 10 Best Wine Regions in America.

Tags

TravelhistorybikingKayakingLodiSeven Deadly Zins
Tom Wilmer
Host of the Lowell Thomas Award-winning NPR digital media travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, Wilmer has also produced the on-air travel show for KCBX since 1989. Wilmer also served as digital-media travel host for KRML in Carmel, Calif 2015-2017.
