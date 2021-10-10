-
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Mike Coldani at his Lodi, California ranch, where he and his family farm more than 1,000 acres and produce…
On this week’s Issues & Ideas: We sit down with two Santa Barbara librarians to discuss a new class open to the public called 'Fact or Fiction,' designed…
Chef Bradley Ogden’s stellar career includes more than fifteen international culinary awards including 2004 Restaurant of the Year for his Bradley Ogden…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with David Lucas, founder of Lucas Winery in Lodi, California. Lucas started the winery with his wife Heather in 1978,…
The Phillips family homesteaded in Lodi, California shortly after the conclusion of the Civil War. Fruits, vegetables and grapes were staple family crops…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Lodi, California, where he visits with Larry Mettler and his daughter Kim Mettler Ealls at Mettler Family Vineyards.…
Dan Panella is director of winemaking and co-owner of Oak Farm Vineyards in Lodi, California. He credits Cal Poly State University’s 'learn by doing'…
Sue Tipton crafts award-winning white wines in Acampo, California. She ignored the experts who warned she could not make it as a winemaker without also…
The Panella family has been farming in the Lodi region since the 1930s. Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conservation with Heather and Dan Panella,…
