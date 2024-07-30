An increase of sea lions are washing up sick on SLO County beaches

More sea lions than usual are getting stranded on California beaches. An organization that helps rescue and rehabilitate them says animals wash ashore because they’re sick.

About 40 sea lions across the Central Coast have exhibited signs of domoic acid poisoning since July 19, according to the Marine Mammal Center’s Morro Bay field office. The poisoning is produced by an algal bloom. Shellfish eat the algae, then later marine mammals consume the infected shellfish.

Spokesperson Giancarlo Rulli said mammals sickened by this poisoning can look disoriented.

“They can be lethargic, they could be displaying signs of neurological activity like seizures and [be] potentially aggressive,” Rulli said.

As of July 29, Rulli said, about half a dozen “stranded animal” reports had come from beaches in Cayucos, Cambria and Morro Bay. The rest were from Pismo Beach and the Oceano area.

“By the time we're responding to one that comes to shore on the beach. The toxin has gotten so severe in terms of its impact internally on the animal that it's basically preventing it from exhibiting normal behavior and being a wild sea lion out there,” Rulli said.

Rulli said it's important for beach visitors to keep a distance of at least 50 yards from any stranded animal.

To report a stranded animal, call The Marine Mammal Center at 415-289-SEAL.