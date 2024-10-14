Former employee of Central Coast LGBTQ+ nonprofit accused of embezzlement

The former executive director of a Central Coast nonprofit that serves the LGBTQ community is accused of embezzling funds and putting the group’s future in peril. The Gala Pride and Diversity Center cut ties with Dustin Colyer-Worth, the former official, and is pressing the case with law enforcement.

In a statement, the group’s Board of Directors said it discovered that Colyer-Worth moved the group’s funds into his own accounts. It’s unclear how much money was allegedly stolen.

Board President Julia Thompson told KCBX that Colyer-Worth was recently fired after a period of suspicious behavior.

“It became clear to us pretty quickly that things were not adding up with what we had been told from him was the situation versus what actually was the situation,” Thompson said.

Colyer-Worth’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The accusation comes one week after the group sent a plea for help, saying that it was in debt and might have to lay off employees and cut services.

“This news is really challenging for us as an organization. It was heartbreaking to find out. I think we're all reeling from a sense of betrayal and shock,” Thompson said.

Founded 15 years ago, SLO Gala Pride hosts community events and runs support groups for LGBTQ people. Thompson says the group intends to press charges against its former executive director.

Colyer-Worth now works for the Diversity Center of Santa Cruz County, according to its website.