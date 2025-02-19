Emergency officials overlook Moss Landing battery storage facility after second fire breaks out

Emergency officials in Monterey County are recommending that residents living near the Moss Landing Battery Storage Facility continue to take precautionary measures after smoke and fire appeared at the building this week.

At this point the flare burned out, but it raised concerns for locals who live in the area. Monterey County Officials had warned residents to keep their doors and windows closed Tuesday night due to concerns over air quality.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon the US EPA said flare ups occur after lithium-ion batteries suffer damage as they did in the massive fire in January. EPA spokesperson Eric Sandusky said to reduce the chances of another fire the agency will begin to work with Vistra Saturday to disconnect the remaining batteries.

“When water impacts the electrolytes or the electrodes in the batteries, you know, that short circuits and catches fire and the goal here is to mitigate the possibility of a large fire,” Sandusky said.

Visiting fire departments are helping to monitor the incident. Fire Chief Joel Mendoza is with San Diego’s North County Fire Protection District.

“The fire department and the other co-operators including law enforcement are going to remain on scene for the foreseeable future to ensure that conditions remain as they are right now,” Mendoza said.

Though advisories were issued for residents to keep their doors and windows closed, the county reports no hazardous air conditions have been detected. But, officials insist outdoor workers wear N-95 masks as a precautionary measure.