San Luis Obispo Museum of Art to fund art education, Second Saturdays program with new grant

The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) has received a $5,000 Grant from the Janssen Youth and Youth Sports Fund, which it says will help it offer more hands-on learning opportunities for the community.

Stephen Heraldo / The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art hosts its Second Saturday event on August 14, 2021.

The Janssen Youth & Youth Sports Fund looks to support nonprofit programs that enrich the lives of local youth, regardless of their income level. SLOMA is using the grant funds to make free art-making kits to families with their Second Saturdays program.

LeAnn Standish, SLOMA's Executive Director, said the funds make Second Saturdays more accessible to everyone.

“We make about 100-150 kits. That's why the Janssen funds are so important for us, those kits are completely free. There is no charge to come to the museum and there's no charge to make a kit,” says Standish.

Courtesy of Camille Hoffman / Artist Camille Hoffman works on her "See and Missed" display inside SLOMA.

On July 9, SLOMA will host a Second Saturday event from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Families can complete the art activity on the SLOMA lawn or take the kits with them. This month’s event is focused on artist Camille Hoffman’s “See and Missed” exhibit . The art kits will be modeled after Hoffman’s translucent sculpture called “Storied Water: Dreams of Bayanihan," which is displayed outside the SLOMA building.

"The piece itself is a model from the sculpture itself. It glows from within, so kids are invited to make a cutout or drawing and then it's lit from within," Standish said.

Around dusk, the structure casts a shadow on the lawn depicting historic images of Filipinos in California.

Hoffman’s exhibition ends on August 21 and will be replaced with a new display on August 28. “We’ll open a new exhibition, the artist Alyssa Monks, who does these exquisite paintings that are sort of hypo-photorealistic paintings and you won't want to miss that either,” says Standish.